TruNews - 6/18/21*

Jun 18, 2021CLAIM: CHINA’S CHIEF SPY CATCHER IS SHARING TERABYTES OF TREASON WITH DIACourtesy of TruNewsToday on TruNews, Edward, Lauren, and Doc share the latest on the highest-level Chinese defector, who is exposing money trails, lab leak information, names of bought-off politicians, and even copies of Hunter’s hard drive.Edward and Lauren have the opportunity to speak to Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, who provides the latest on the election audit taking place in the state.Milo and Lauren share their stories of how they came to TRUNEWS and their experience of being part of the team for the past several weeks.Edward Szall, Milo Yiannopoulos, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart, Kerry Kinsey. Airdate 06/18/21.🔥IF YOU ARE USING WINDOWS 10 ON YOUR COMPUTER YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥SWITCH TO LINUX NOW.🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥🔥IF YOU ARE USING MICROSOFT PRODUCTS YOU ARE HELPING BILL GATES (SATAN) DESTROY THIS PLANET AND HUMANITY.🔥BOYCOTT BILL GATES🔥🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS 10🔥🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥*mirrorTruNews is not afficliated with, associated with, connected to or related to thedeadgene in any way.