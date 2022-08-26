Sun and moon will fade, Flipping of tables, Prophecy

Prophetic Word, given on 2022-08-23 around 9pm





Scriptures:

Joel 3:4, Acts 2:20, Revelation 6:12

Isaiah 60:2

Esther 4..., Jonah 3

Revelation 16:8-9

Nehemiah 9:26, Luke 11:46-52, Acts 7:51-53

2 Timothy 4:3, Jeremiah 5:31, 27:15, Ezekiel 13:1-12, Lamentations 2:14, 1 John 4:1

Revelation 18

Numbers 16

Micah 1:4, Psalm 97:5

Romans 14:11, Philippians 2:10

Mark 13:1-2, Luke 21:5-6

John 14:6





The transcript to read along is available on my website:

https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-23-sun-moon-and-flipping-of-tables/





If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5

https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski