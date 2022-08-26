Sun and moon will fade, Flipping of tables, Prophecy

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Prophetic Word, given on 2022-08-23 around 9pm
Scriptures:
Joel 3:4, Acts 2:20, Revelation 6:12
Isaiah 60:2
Esther 4..., Jonah 3
Revelation 16:8-9
Nehemiah 9:26, Luke 11:46-52, Acts 7:51-53
2 Timothy 4:3, Jeremiah 5:31, 27:15, Ezekiel 13:1-12, Lamentations 2:14, 1 John 4:1
Revelation 18
Numbers 16
Micah 1:4, Psalm 97:5
Romans 14:11, Philippians 2:10
Mark 13:1-2, Luke 21:5-6
John 14:6
The transcript to read along is available on my website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-08-23-sun-moon-and-flipping-of-tables/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski