Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Meet King Charles, The Great Resetter
51 views
channel image
What is happening
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop now

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



5/5/2023


The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel


TRANSCRIPT AND DOWNLOADS: https://www.corbettreport.com/charles/

While most of the the public's attention is falling on the obvious issues—the monarchy's increasing irrelevance to the 21st century, the colossal waste of taxpayer resources that go towards the upkeep of the world's richest family and their multiple palaces, the dark history of slavery and other colonial abuses for which royals of the far-distant past are responsible—few are aware of just how dark the history of the royal family is, or just how twisted Charles' vision for the future of the United Kingdom—and, indeed the world—really is.
CSID: 15e9264ccadaaffa

Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
newsgmofoodcrimepedophiliatruthhistoryroyalking charlesmeet king charlesthe great resetter

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket