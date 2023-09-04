Governor Kemp Allows RICO Violator DA Fani Willis to Stay in Her Job | 5 Praying Pro-Lifers Convicted Using FACE Act and Sent to Federal Prison

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Sources:

https://www.newsnationnow.com/trump-investigation/fulton-county-trump-election-interference-trial-cameras-television/

https://www.georgiarecord.com/election-integrity/2023/08/31/explosive-revelation-fani-willis-linked-to-massive-election-fraud-and-money-laundering-rico-enterprise/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/georgia-governor-brian-kemp-rejects-state-lawmakers-effort/

https://www.theepochtimes.com/us/fate-of-dc-pro-life-rescuers-now-before-federal-jury-5480954

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/planned-parenthood-facing-1-8-billion-tab-allegedly/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/08/huge-caught-video-brian-kemp-tells-ga-voters/

https://colonelretjohn.substack.com/p/cq-brown-is-no-colin-powell?r=2fi16

https://colonelretjohn.substack.com/p/chinese-intelligence-establish-a?r=2fi16