ALBERTA ONCOLOGIST DR. WILLIAM MAKIS, MD - ABOUT SUDDEN DEATH OF VACCINATED DOCTORS IN CANADA, AND CORRUPT SUPPRESSION/HIJACKING OF CANCER CURE (mirrored)
Published 17 days ago |

Mirrored from Bitchue channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/08GOeQ1hJIbr/

Here is the complete conversation with Alberta oncologist Dr. William Makis. This explosive conversation reveals sudden deaths of Canadian doctors, the corrupt Alberta Health Services and Alberta College of Physicians, Mafia-like lawyers in Alberta driving medical tyranny, and PM Trudeau's closure of the internationally renowned Alberta cancer clinic to make way for a new private for-profit clinic in BC.

