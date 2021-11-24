© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The World Had Better Pay Attention to This 'Man in Black' 'Whistleblower' [24.11.2021]
Follow
2
Share
Report
148 views • November 24, 2021
Note: The best Lie contains a lot of Truth...
'This is from a movie, 'Alien Overlords' on Amazon Prime. This man is an actor, Vincent Dante.'
Original video: The real Man in Black - Joseph Spencer
1,796 views Premiered May 20, 2021
Men in Black whistle blower Joseph Spencer.
https://youtu.be/Tfgso0mLHdE
Victor Dante
Actor | Writer | Camera and Electrical Department
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8583930/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3198638/?ref_=ttfc_fc_cl_t5
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3198638/?ref_=rvi_nm
Joseph Spencer 'Man in Black':
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=joseph+spencer+man+in+black&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=joseph+spencer+man+in+black&;t=web
Alien Overlords on Amazon Prime
https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Overlords-Victor-Dante/dp/B07KCLKGL4
Alien Overlords
Video 2018 Not Rated 1h 16m
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8583930/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/alien_overlords_2019
Joseph Spencer was a top secret CIA operative known as The Man In Black.
Reading from his written testimony, he lays it all out for the world to see what lies ahead and how he murdered countless people for standing up to tell the TRUTH.
--
wil paranormal - 50575 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rr3M9kBwytb5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vpphg5-the-world-had-better-pay-attention-to-this-man-in-black-whistleblower.html
'This is from a movie, 'Alien Overlords' on Amazon Prime. This man is an actor, Vincent Dante.'
Original video: The real Man in Black - Joseph Spencer
1,796 views Premiered May 20, 2021
Men in Black whistle blower Joseph Spencer.
https://youtu.be/Tfgso0mLHdE
Victor Dante
Actor | Writer | Camera and Electrical Department
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8583930/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3198638/?ref_=ttfc_fc_cl_t5
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3198638/?ref_=rvi_nm
Joseph Spencer 'Man in Black':
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=joseph+spencer+man+in+black&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=joseph+spencer+man+in+black&;t=web
Alien Overlords on Amazon Prime
https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Overlords-Victor-Dante/dp/B07KCLKGL4
Alien Overlords
Video 2018 Not Rated 1h 16m
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8583930/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/alien_overlords_2019
Joseph Spencer was a top secret CIA operative known as The Man In Black.
Reading from his written testimony, he lays it all out for the world to see what lies ahead and how he murdered countless people for standing up to tell the TRUTH.
--
wil paranormal - 50575 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rr3M9kBwytb5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vpphg5-the-world-had-better-pay-attention-to-this-man-in-black-whistleblower.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.