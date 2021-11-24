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The World Had Better Pay Attention to This 'Man in Black' 'Whistleblower' [24.11.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
1569 followers
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148 views • November 24, 2021
Note: The best Lie contains a lot of Truth...

'This is from a movie, 'Alien Overlords' on Amazon Prime. This man is an actor, Vincent Dante.'
Original video: The real Man in Black - Joseph Spencer
1,796 views Premiered May 20, 2021
Men in Black whistle blower Joseph Spencer.
https://youtu.be/Tfgso0mLHdE

Victor Dante
Actor | Writer | Camera and Electrical Department
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8583930/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3198638/?ref_=ttfc_fc_cl_t5
https://www.imdb.com/name/nm3198638/?ref_=rvi_nm

Joseph Spencer 'Man in Black':
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=joseph+spencer+man+in+black&;t=h_&ia=web
https://www.qwant.com/?q=joseph+spencer+man+in+black&;t=web

Alien Overlords on Amazon Prime
https://www.amazon.com/Alien-Overlords-Victor-Dante/dp/B07KCLKGL4

Alien Overlords
Video 2018 Not Rated 1h 16m
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8583930/
https://www.rottentomatoes.com/m/alien_overlords_2019

Joseph Spencer was a top secret CIA operative known as The Man In Black.
Reading from his written testimony, he lays it all out for the world to see what lies ahead and how he murdered countless people for standing up to tell the TRUTH.
--
wil paranormal - 50575 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rr3M9kBwytb5/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/httpswwwbitchutecomchannelvwiqtok/
https://rumble.com/vpphg5-the-world-had-better-pay-attention-to-this-man-in-black-whistleblower.html
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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