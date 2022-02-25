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The People's Convoy (DUPES), International Police Peacekeeping Tyranny, HORRIFIC VIDEO - Russian Tank Rolling Over Vehicle w/Man Inside, Russian Health Minister Issues Unprecedented Orders: 02.25.2022
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931 views • February 25, 2022
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved to the end the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
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AMERICAN TRUCKERS UPDATE: Trucks in Oregon and Florida Begin Journey to DC Swamp – ‘The Peoples Convoy’ Nearly Doubles in Size in Arizona (VIDEOS)
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/american-truckers-update-trucks-oregon-florida-begin-journey-dc-swamp-peoples-convoy-nearly-doubles-size-arizona-videos/
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The International Police Peacekeeping and
Peace Operations Program
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/cntrng-crm/plcng/ntrntnl-plc-pckpng-en.aspx
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HORRIFIC VIDEO Shows Russian Tanks Advancing Through Northern District of Kiev – Rolling Over a Vehicle with a Man Inside
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/horrific-video-shows-russian-tanks-advancing-northern-district-kiev-rolling-vehicle-man-inside/
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Russian Ministry of Health Issues Unprecedented Orders
Submitted by Steven
https://twitter.com/ej_burrows/status/1497252061678813187?s=21
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GOP Senators Demand Answers from Biden Regime on 23,000 Americans Stranded in Ukraine – Will They Be Left to Fend for Themselves Like in Afghanistan?
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/gop-senators-demand-answers-biden-regime-23000-americans-stranded-ukraine-will-left-fend-like-afghanistan/
==
Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
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Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
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Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved to the end the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2021 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and Libra Constellation.
--
AMERICAN TRUCKERS UPDATE: Trucks in Oregon and Florida Begin Journey to DC Swamp – ‘The Peoples Convoy’ Nearly Doubles in Size in Arizona (VIDEOS)
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/american-truckers-update-trucks-oregon-florida-begin-journey-dc-swamp-peoples-convoy-nearly-doubles-size-arizona-videos/
--
The International Police Peacekeeping and
Peace Operations Program
Submitted by Brenda
https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/cntrng-crm/plcng/ntrntnl-plc-pckpng-en.aspx
--
HORRIFIC VIDEO Shows Russian Tanks Advancing Through Northern District of Kiev – Rolling Over a Vehicle with a Man Inside
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/horrific-video-shows-russian-tanks-advancing-northern-district-kiev-rolling-vehicle-man-inside/
--
Russian Ministry of Health Issues Unprecedented Orders
Submitted by Steven
https://twitter.com/ej_burrows/status/1497252061678813187?s=21
--
GOP Senators Demand Answers from Biden Regime on 23,000 Americans Stranded in Ukraine – Will They Be Left to Fend for Themselves Like in Afghanistan?
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/02/gop-senators-demand-answers-biden-regime-23000-americans-stranded-ukraine-will-left-fend-like-afghanistan/
==
Read the full Report by subscribing to Terral’s 2022 Black Star Report Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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