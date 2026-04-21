Trump says Iran has no choice but to send negotiators & that he expects a great deal - Trump - clip 3, phone interview

Trump says Iran has no choice but to send negotiators and that he expects a "great deal."

Adding, about this:

Tarar Attaullah, Pakistani Minister for Information and Broadcasting - no formal confirmation of Iran sending a delegation to Islamabad talks yet.

The situation as it stands at 1930 PST

1. Formal response from Iranian side about confirmation of delegation to attend Islamabad Peace Talks is still awaited.

2. ⁠Pakistan as the mediator is in constant touch with Iranians and pursuing the path of diplomacy and dialogue.

3. Ceasefire ends at 4:50 am PST, 22 April. Decision from Iran to attend the talks before the end of two weeks ceasefire is critical.

4. ⁠Pakistan has made sincere efforts to convince the Iranian leadership to participate in the second round of talks and these efforts continue.

Adding, an X post from Prof. Marandi today:

"Everyone should immediately leave the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Saudi, and Kuwait. Sailors on all ships in the Persian Gulf must also prepare to evacuate their ships. This is especially urgent for ships near the Strait of Hormuz, which will be destroyed first. Time is running out." - Professor Marandi