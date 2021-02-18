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Inger Rus 1-1 subtitrat - 480p - MIRROR
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4 views • February 18, 2021
Original:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grKpSNSpYQA&;list=PLL_zbKh9ZL10j6-9R2g3NmUO7CqXh-cu4&index=1
Andrei T
May 23, 2018
Marturia unei mame din Rusia, a carei copil a fost vazator cu duhul si care a plecat din aceasta viata la o varsta frageda. El este sfant. Cat a trait a marturisit adevarul despre Dumnezeu, despre credinta cea adevarata (ortodoxa) si a descoperit lucruri tainice, duhovnicesti despre vremurile care le traim.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=grKpSNSpYQA&;list=PLL_zbKh9ZL10j6-9R2g3NmUO7CqXh-cu4&index=1
Andrei T
May 23, 2018
Marturia unei mame din Rusia, a carei copil a fost vazator cu duhul si care a plecat din aceasta viata la o varsta frageda. El este sfant. Cat a trait a marturisit adevarul despre Dumnezeu, despre credinta cea adevarata (ortodoxa) si a descoperit lucruri tainice, duhovnicesti despre vremurile care le traim.
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