How (and When and Why) to Cite Your Sources - #SolutionsWatch

The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel
SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-sources/
Today on #SolutionsWatch, James goes into further detail about the theory and practice of source citation. In addition to the hows and whys of citing sources, James also addresses the weaponization of the "What's your source?" question and how people can use citations to improve communication, not interfere with it.
CSID: d9718f00e6d23c5e
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.