How (and When and Why) to Cite Your Sources - #SolutionsWatch

SHOW NOTES: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-sources/

Today on #SolutionsWatch, James goes into further detail about the theory and practice of source citation. In addition to the hows and whys of citing sources, James also addresses the weaponization of the "What's your source?" question and how people can use citations to improve communication, not interfere with it.

