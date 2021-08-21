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BOMBSHELL! Jan 6 Patriots, Trump, Influencers VINDICATED! FBI Admits NO 'INSURRECTION'
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134 views • August 21, 2021
BOMBSHELL NEWS pouring in all over today as the FB-LIE has been forced to come clean about some of the January 6 narrative.
https://rumble.com/vlgpbz-jan-6-patriots-trump-influencers-vindicated-fbi-admits-no-insurrection.html
DeAnna Lorraine joins Stew Peters to reveal the findings.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
https://rumble.com/vlgpbz-jan-6-patriots-trump-influencers-vindicated-fbi-admits-no-insurrection.html
DeAnna Lorraine joins Stew Peters to reveal the findings.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.DeAnnaLorraine.com
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