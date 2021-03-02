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Trump Wins On Election Day 502 to 36...
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73 views • March 02, 2021
Trump won every state on election day except for New York and Massachuttes, yet He sits in the Winter White House in Mar-a Lago The Old Post Mansion. The walls have jagged glass set in concrete to prevent climbing over. I used to pass by once upon a time on my way to surfing years ago. What can't happen to an election did, and now we must somehow ensure election integrity, which seems impossible today but must be dealt with now or it's finished for the U.S.A.
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