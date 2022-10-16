Wonderful Grandma Duped into killing herself with VAXX poison injections 💉💉💉

Linda Sarubin“I'm not one to post personal things

on Facebook very often. But I'm

sure man of you have met my friend Linda Sarubin at our Needlework Emporium. She passed away very unexpectedly a few days ago and I'm pretty devastated. I will miss her beautiful smile, our 3 hour conversations over coffee at Copper

Crust, her knowledge and passion

for antiques, and the clacking sound

of her stack of Bakelite bracelets as

we gave goodbye hugs. She had

the kindest heart imaginable and I

will miss her deeply.”

https://t.me/covidbc/5550





Mirrored - Boot Camp





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts









Shared from and subscribe to:

The Prisoner

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theprisoner



