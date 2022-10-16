Wonderful Grandma Duped into killing herself with VAXX poison injections 💉💉💉

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Linda Sarubin“I'm not one to post personal things
on Facebook very often. But I'm
sure man of you have met my friend Linda Sarubin at our Needlework Emporium. She passed away very unexpectedly a few days ago and I'm pretty devastated. I will miss her beautiful smile, our 3 hour conversations over coffee at Copper
Crust, her knowledge and passion
for antiques, and the clacking sound
of her stack of Bakelite bracelets as
we gave goodbye hugs. She had
the kindest heart imaginable and I
will miss her deeply.”
https://t.me/covidbc/5550
Mirrored - Boot Camp
🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021
https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf
👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021
file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf
Full Report:
https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts
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