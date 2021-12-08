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Too Friggin Funny. Watch ChirstenW absolutely destroy this Old Hag Libardtard- Rene Newsom - on Ricky Rebel's show.
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151 views • December 08, 2021
Yes I know. Chirsten can be soooooooooo obnoxious. So why do I listen to her ? She has some good intel from time to time. I guess that is why. But I can only take so much of her.
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