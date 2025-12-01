BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
VAX SPINNER AGAIN !! MURDER ON THE FORECOURT !!
Tilt
Tilt
68 views • 1 day ago

Interesting clip of a vax spinner, looks like Japan or maybe China; never seen this one before. However all the classic dance moves associated with the Vax spinners. Classic turn to the right, whilst head looking upwards and spinning, as another demon steals his soul. Then perfect slight wobble, before planking out and pulling off the fish out of water impression dance move. I would have to give him a perfect 10 out of 10, on his dance card... 

Keywords
comedyhumourhumorvaxinjectioncovidspinnersdied suddenlymurder on dance floor
