VAX SPINNER AGAIN !! MURDER ON THE FORECOURT !!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interesting clip of a vax spinner, looks like Japan or maybe China; never seen this one before. However all the classic dance moves associated with the Vax spinners. Classic turn to the right, whilst head looking upwards and spinning, as another demon steals his soul. Then perfect slight wobble, before planking out and pulling off the fish out of water impression dance move. I would have to give him a perfect 10 out of 10, on his dance card...