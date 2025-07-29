Trump Gives Russia 10-12 Days For Peace Deal - Medvedev: "Trump On A Dangerous Road"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 7.29.2025
MEDVEDEV SAYS TRUMP IS ON DANGEROUS ROAD
1-https://www.rt.com/russia/622114-medvedev-trump-russia-ultimatum/
2-https://tass.com/politics/1995367
TRUMP REDUCES RUSSIA/UKRAINE PEACE DEAL DEADLINE
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-reduces-russia-ukraine-peace-deal-deadline-to-10-12-days
LEFT LOSING THEIR MINDS
https://www.wnd.com/2025/07/left-losing-their-minds-this-cia-director-john/
DEMONCRAPS PUSH BACK AGAINST GABBARD OVER OBAMA ALLEGATIONS
https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2025/07/27/dem-rep-crow-obama-allegations-by-tulsi-gabbard-are-dangerous/
U.S. JUSTICE DEPT. SHUTS DOWN CHILD ABUSE SITES
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/operation-grayskull-us-justice-department-shuts-child-abuse-sites-had-120000-users-and-millions-of-files/articleshow/122944047.cms
DELTA CO-PILOT ARRESTED FOR CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE MATERIAL
https://www.foxbusiness.com/fox-news-air-space/delta-air-lines-co-pilot-arrested-homeland-security-charges-child-sexual-abuse-material
RARE INTERSTELLAR OBJECT COULD BE ALIEN PROBE
https://nypost.com/2025/07/23/science/rare-interstellar-object-the-size-of-manhattan-could-be-an-alien-probe-harvard-scientists/
