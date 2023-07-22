When it comes to the competition with Communist China in the artificial intelligence industry, the U.S. must ensure that in the next phase has military leadership

https://gettr.com/post/p2mjjd2a4b7

7/18/2023 【Hearing on the Use of AI in the Military and Combat】Alexandr Wang, founder and CEO of Scale AI: When it comes to the competition with Communist China in the artificial intelligence industry, the U.S. must ensure that in the next phase, it is not only economically dominant but also has military leadership.

7/18/2023 【美国国会关于在军事和作战中使用AI的听证会】Scale AI 创始人兼CEO亚历山大·王：在涉及人工智能领域与中共国竞争的问题上，美国在下一阶段的目标是既要确保美国在经济上占据主导地位，又能在军事上具备领导力。

