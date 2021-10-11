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Rowan Atkinson on Free Speech
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58 views • October 11, 2021
In this speech, Rowan Atkinson brilliantly explains the dangers of censorship.
Description from mirrored video on "Defend Free Speech" channel:
"The forerunner of the Defend Free Speech campaign was called “Reform Section 5”. This speech by Rowan Atkinson at the launch event in Parliament in 2012 should be heard by every politician, journalist and campaigner before they start calling for laws to silence those they regard as ‘extremists’".
Link to original: https://youtu.be/BiqDZlAZygU
"In a time of Universal Deceit, telling the Truth is a revolutionary act".
─George Orwell
Orwell design shown at the end by Drumstick
See more and purchase at► thedrumstick.dk
Video software used: ShotCut
Speech given in 2012.
Original video upload: January, 2021
Uploaded to Brighteon October, 2021
#FreeSpeech #Censorship #Freedom
Description from mirrored video on "Defend Free Speech" channel:
"The forerunner of the Defend Free Speech campaign was called “Reform Section 5”. This speech by Rowan Atkinson at the launch event in Parliament in 2012 should be heard by every politician, journalist and campaigner before they start calling for laws to silence those they regard as ‘extremists’".
Link to original: https://youtu.be/BiqDZlAZygU
"In a time of Universal Deceit, telling the Truth is a revolutionary act".
─George Orwell
Orwell design shown at the end by Drumstick
See more and purchase at► thedrumstick.dk
Video software used: ShotCut
Speech given in 2012.
Original video upload: January, 2021
Uploaded to Brighteon October, 2021
#FreeSpeech #Censorship #Freedom
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