CDC insider: Big Pharma HID autism link to vaccine toxin for DECADES





Thimerosal, a powerful neurotoxin used for decades in the US as an antiseptic and antifungal agent in multi-dose vaccine vials, including in childhood vaccines, “causes autism-like features,” top-level CDC whistleblower Dr. William Thompson said.





“I’m completely ashamed of what I did. The higher ups wanted to do certain things and I went along with it,” Thompson said in a secretly recorded conversation with bioengineer and vaccine safety advocate Brian Hooker in 2014, going on to name names of senior associates he said were in on it.



