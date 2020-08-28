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'RNC- Clarence Henderson- Trump has done more for black Americans in 4 years than Biden has in 50!.
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6 views • August 28, 2020
Many excellent speakers are coming out during the RNC, not a list of lightweights and buffoons like were paraded before us at the DNC. Here's a good example of this.
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