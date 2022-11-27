Uncensored: BOMBSHELL Team Enigma Whistleblower! US DoD Plan To Exterminate Population - Sasha Latypova

MIRRORED

Stew Peters Network

Published November 4, 2022

https://rumble.com/v1rkmsw-uncensored-bombshell-team-enigma-whistleblower-us-plan-to-exterminate-popul.html





Team Enigma Whistleblower Sasha Latypova joins Maria Zeee to explain how the US Department of Defence is the weapon of the depopulation agenda, detailing how they legally got away with this under the Obama, Trump and Biden Administrations and all other "regulators" are simply paid actors stalling the public.





She discusses secret meetings in the woods in the middle of the night the deep state is conducting to push all of this through, nanotechnology, and more.





To follow Sasha's work, visit this link:





https://www.trialsitenews.com/p/latypova



