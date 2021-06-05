WTF'S MORNING TYRANNY REPORT 06-05-2021 URGENT INFORMATION ON THE USE OF MIDAZOLAM!

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Waking the Future
Midazolam is a drug used in the lethal injection death penalty in the United States. It is a drug used in the UK for "end of life" medicine AKA state sponsored murder. Why then was this drug used as a treatment for the fake Covid-19 virus?
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Article Links:
https://theforgivenessfoundation.org/index.php/scheduled-executions/40-news/general/3038-supreme-court-of-the-united-states-approves-midazolam-for-executions
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-drug-supply-rules-uk-lockdown-matt-hancock-suffering-a9489941.html
https://pharmaceutical-journal.com/article/news/supplies-of-sedative-used-for-covid-19-patients-diverted-from-france-to-avoid-potential-shortages
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/06/03/we-need-to-talk-about-midazolam/
Thumbnail Link:
https://pharmaceutical-journal.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/Midazolam_seizure_drug-927x617.jpg