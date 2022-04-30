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FULL SHOW: Veterans Call-in Special: Non-Vaccinated Military Members Receiving Horrible Treatment Under Biden Administration Mandate
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230 views • April 30, 2022
It’s the final Friday of the month so it’s the Veterans call in special. The topics for discussion include the mistreatment of the military members, them getting secondary treatment to illegal immigrants and refugees, and how the treatment of our military members and veterans by the U.S. Government continues to get worse. Chip Roy lambasts the Biden Administration for the disaster at the southern border that continues to get worse. Elon Musk continues to troll the radical liberals on Twitter including some other interesting commentary. Frontline Nurse Erin Olszewski talks about the latest in the covid and vaccine propaganda and how it’s being forced on active-duty military members.
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