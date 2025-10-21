BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🎵 Get your jab, Volunteers
wolfburg
wolfburg
12 views • 24 hours ago
This French House anthem launches with a looping, groovy funk bassline and crisp, crunchy four-on-the-floor drums, Vocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically above, Chirpy, retro synth stabs bring playful, futuristic color, while disco guitar licks punctuate transitions, all tightly layered for irresistible dance energy

Verse 1: 🎵 In the land of the free, where the brave once stood tall, A new tune echoed, a marketing call. "COVID's on the loose," they sang in unison, Fear and uncertainty, their melody's foundation. 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 "Get your jab, it's the only way, To keep the virus at bay, they say. Vaccines for all, young and old, In the battle for health, we're told." 🎵 Verse 2: 🎵 "Safe and effective," the jingle went, As Big Pharma's profits began to mount. "Trust the experts," they sang in harmony, While questions and doubts were silenced, you see. 🎵 Bridge: 🎵 "Masks on, hands washed, social distance too, Follow the rules, or else you'll pay the due. Testing, tracing, lockdowns galore, In this new normal, forevermore." 🎵 Chorus: 🎵 "Get your jab, it's the only way, To keep the virus at bay, they say. Vaccines for all, young and old, In the battle for health, we're told." 🎵 Outro: 🎵 But remember, dear friends, as you sing along, There's more to the story, right or wrong. Trust in nature, trust in your health, Not just the jingle, but your common sense wealth. 🎵

Keywords
this french house anthem launches with a loopinggroovy funk bassline and crispcrunchy four-on-the-floor drumsvocoded robotic phrases cycle hypnotically abovechirpyretro synth stabs bring playfulfuturistic colorwhile disco guitar licks punctuate transitionsall tightly layered for irresistible dance energy
