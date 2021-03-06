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YOU CAN'T FIX STUPID - Dr. Mocks Critics Of COVID-19 Vaccine While Taking Jab Dies Just Days Later
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121 views • March 06, 2021
A Polish doctor recently recorded a video of himself getting the experimental COVID-19 vaccine. He mocked the critics who questioned the efficacy of the vaccine while getting jabbed. Ironically, the doctor died just days later, although the cause of his death was reported to be heart failure.
Dr. Witold Rogiewicz passed away just days after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is what he said while recording himself getting jabbed.
“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients. And to mention quickly I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-coviders if you want to contact Bill Gates you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”
Dr. Witold Rogiewicz passed away just days after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.
Here is what he said while recording himself getting jabbed.
“Vaccinate yourself to protect yourself, your loved ones, friends and also patients. And to mention quickly I have info for anti-vaxxers and anti-coviders if you want to contact Bill Gates you can do this through me. I can also provide for you from my organism the 5G network. I am sorry I hadn’t spoke for a bit but I was just getting autism.”
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