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1 woman’s account of UFO's, BIG FOOT, Alpha Centaurians and Seeing the Dead. A Gift or a Curse?
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124 views • May 23, 2021
Annette shares her life long experiences with UFO's, ET's and Seeing the dead.
She found the experiences challenging and haunting and is only now coming to terms with these life long events.
Madeleine and Jo add in their experiences with the Paranormal as well.
If you have had experiences with ET's, UFO's or Paranormal Experiences and would like to share them with the collective please send an email to:
[email protected]
Much Love to you all
Jo
She found the experiences challenging and haunting and is only now coming to terms with these life long events.
Madeleine and Jo add in their experiences with the Paranormal as well.
If you have had experiences with ET's, UFO's or Paranormal Experiences and would like to share them with the collective please send an email to:
[email protected]
Much Love to you all
Jo
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