X22 Report: 11.11 Strategic Marker, America Will Be Unified Again, How Do You Set The Stage

X22 Report Ep. 2552b - 11.11 Strategic Marker, America Will Be Unified Again, How Do You Set The Stage



The patriots from the very beginning have been in control, they have been setting the stage. The people need to see all the moves of the [DS], this will in turn wake the people up. The people need to see the [DS] very clearly. The patriots already won, they are now playing the rest of the moves on the chess board. The [DS] is trying to throw what every they can at the patriots to make them make a mistake. This is not going to happen. The [DS] is now planning for the [FF] event, DHS put out a warning, the warning ends on 11.11, coincidence?



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