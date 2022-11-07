Suitcase Nukes and Rapture November?

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The Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
Nov 7, 2022
Giant Hedge Funds warns their clients of a Global Societal Collapse. They believe the economy is in an “extremely challenging situation”. We also look at dreams from Pastor Dana Coverstone and Vicki Goforth Parnell stating something big is coming in November.
00:00 - Global Societal Collapse
04:24 - November Dream - Dana Coverstone
09:14 - The 14th of November
12:52 - Suitcase Nukes in November
21:44 - Ash and Shelters
23:51 - Suitcase Nukes - Dana Coverstone
26:48 - Joseph’s Kitchen
28:18 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
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