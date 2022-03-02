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Listen to what Nancy Pelosi accidentally said on live TV:
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1410 views • March 02, 2022
Listen to what Nancy Pelosi accidentally said on live TV:
“Unfortunately for us, I mean not for us… Unfortunately for the situation, we cannot go in militarily.”
Who is she talking about when she says “us”? Unfortunately “we” can’t use our young men & women in the military to protect your globalist criminal network? Is that what you meant, Nancy?
“Unfortunately for us, I mean not for us… Unfortunately for the situation, we cannot go in militarily.”
Who is she talking about when she says “us”? Unfortunately “we” can’t use our young men & women in the military to protect your globalist criminal network? Is that what you meant, Nancy?
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