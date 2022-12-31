" Least Likely To Succeed " - Changed Lives

Please support the creator of this content, for more great content please visit

Once voted least likely to succeed, Ruben fell hard into a lifestyle of gangs and drug use. As friends on the street dropped like flies around him, as his own life slowly slipped from his grip, God introduced him to Pastor Doug's Prophecy Code video series. Seeing a man he could relate to speaking powerful words of Bible truth, Ruben was transformed—and he, his wife, and his brother were baptized into God's remnant church.



