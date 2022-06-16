Former Trump Economic Adviser Comments on the Cryptocurrency Crash and the Impact on the Economy

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https://gnews.org/post/p4s55956
06/13/2022 Former Trump economic adviser Stephen Moore comments on the cryptocurrency crash and the impact on the economy. He thinks there is a panic among investors and a flight to safety. A lot of investors are losing confidence that cryptocurrencies are the place to go to if you want to shelter your money. The impact of a crypto crash reverberates throughout the economy. It’s turning into a financial crisis