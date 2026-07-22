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Karl Maier: Filling the AI Energy Gap as America Retains Dominance
Geopolitics & Empire
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Karl Maier discusses the unstable global landscape and its impact on power reliability and economic growth. He explains how technological shifts, such as the rise of AI, are creating a massive surge in electricity demand that existing power grids struggle to meet. Meyer introduces RIVSAL, a modular technology utilizing piezoelectric effects to generate clean, on-site energy as an alternative to traditional utilities. The discussion also examines application of AI, demographics, American Empire, de-globalization, and business opportunity.


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Surfing Economic Chaos https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C2B8W8W4

LinkedIn http://www.linkedin.com/in/karlkmaier

Abunden https://www.abunden.ai

RIVSAL https://www.rivsalx.com


About Karl Maier

Karl Maier helps business owners avoid one of the biggest reasons companies fail, not a lack of sales, but running out of cash. He guides lower-middle market B2B companies to fix cash flow in situations like turnarounds, acquisitions, partner buyouts, rapid sales growth and capital raises.  Karl is the author of Surfing Economic Chaos, a best selling book about navigating major world economic trends that create challenges and opportunities for business owners. He also created the Abunden AI CFO Chatbot, making his proprietary business guidance available to companies that want experienced advice at a fraction of the cost of traditional consulting.


*Podcast intro music used with permission is from the song "The Queens Jig" by the fantastic "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
businessenergyempireaiartificial intelligencechinaelectricityoilnucleargasdemographicsdecouplingdeglobalization
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