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Hospitals WORLDWIDE have become MURDER FACTORIES
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312 views • August 31, 2021
Across the World, hospitals have been transformed into murder factories where people are falsely “diagnosed” with covid via a fraudulent PCR test, then put on miscalibrated, made-in-China ventilators that blow out their lungs and kill them. Safe and effective medical interventions that actually save lives among covid victims — such as ivermectin — are strictly prohibited in nearly every hospital worldwide, obviously as part of a malicious medical scheme to exterminate as many patients as possible to drive up the “pandemic” death numbers.
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/6bb1992e-3d3f-4d3e-8ccb-af64b8897ad1
source:
Health Ranger Report
https://www.brighteon.com/6bb1992e-3d3f-4d3e-8ccb-af64b8897ad1
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