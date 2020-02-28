Ancestral Skin Care - What's wrong with modern skin care and how our ancestors cared for their skin

Ancestral Skin Care - What's wrong with modern skin care, how our ancestors cared for their skin, and how you can do the same! (including the best way to render animal fats)Andrew Gardner of Vintage Tradition speaks at the Wise Traditions 2019 conference of the Weston A Price Foundation.Little did Andrew know that a trip to a farm in Mexico would lead him to embark on another journey, one to discover a practical solution to the modern skin care dilemma, a solution consistent with the true principles of nutrition and health. This journey led him to re-discover what people used for skin care before the introduction of man-made chemicals as well as the science behind the traditional wisdom that had been almost forgotten. A gap in the market left a need for healthy and effective skincare and the process coined the term, "tallow balm". As the founder of Vintage Tradition, a company committed to whole-body natural skincare for face, lips, hands, feet, and body, Andrew shares his product with beautiful faces far and wide.Andrew also covers the topics of deodorant and sunscreen.*Video uploaded with permission of the Weston A Price Foundation.Access all the other great talks from the Wise Traditions Conferences at this link!: