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Inventor of mRNA Vaccine Tech Claims the COVID-19 Response is a Psyop used to Control People
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795 views • July 22, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone MD, MS physician, and inventor of mRNA vaccine technology gives his take on what is going on with this strange COVID-19 pandemic on Steve Bannon's War Room.
https://rumble.com/vk76h2-vaccine-expert-says-whats-happening-with-the-covid-19-vax-is-fundamentally-.html
Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic: https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
https://rumble.com/vk76h2-vaccine-expert-says-whats-happening-with-the-covid-19-vax-is-fundamentally-.html
Steve Bannon's War Room Pandemic: https://rumble.com/c/BannonsWarRoom
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