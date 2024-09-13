Demystifying Decentralization Podcast #9: the Merits and Principals of Barter and Trade in Local Economy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I am just bringing an old topic of Barter and Trade into our current moment in time in 2024. I explain the merits of local barter systems and then explain how you can do a local barter and trade group in your area. I cover the simple time tested principals of barter and trade. Most importantly I explain how you can value your goods and services in a local trade group and bundle them in easy local currency valued bundles as trade items. I also discuss the need for people who make things or bake or cook things to create a weekly new supply of goods to keep the trade system from stagnating from lack of new goods to trade. This is just a sample of podcasts to come where I will go into more detail about local trade systems.