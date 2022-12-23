PART 2. Dangerous Truth: A Dialogue with Dr. Gerry Brady

Dr. Gerry Brady reflects on his work in the medical field as a practicing physician as well as on his subsequent work in the business world as an entrepreneur who developed a successful biotechnology company engaged in the genetic engineering of microorganisms. He discusses his deep concerns with the recent global transition of medical practice from a private pursuit between a doctor and a patient to a public health issue whereby bureaucrats and technocrats have tasted a new form of power over the lives of people and what this all portends for the future of human autonomy and agency and sovereignty.

