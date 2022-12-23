PART 2. Dangerous Truth: A Dialogue with Dr. Gerry Brady

Dr. Gerry Brady reflects on his work in the medical field as a practicing physician as well as on his subsequent work in the business world as an entrepreneur who developed a successful biotechnology company engaged in the genetic engineering of microorganisms. He discusses his deep concerns with the recent global transition of medical practice from a private pursuit between a doctor and a patient to a public health issue whereby bureaucrats and technocrats have tasted a new form of power over the lives of people and what this all portends for the future of human autonomy and agency and sovereignty.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.