We're Doing Pesach Passover All Wrong. What is Chametz (Leavening)?

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The Insanity Of Determining What Is Chametz!
You could be eating Chametz and not even know it!
I can't be the only one who looks at a 'Kosher for Pesach/Passover' cake and see that it's still LEAVENED.
This is a case of not adapting correctly to modernity.
The Rabbis tell us that Chametz only comes from the fermentation of 5 grains. There was only one way people used to make bread up until the mid 19th Century when chemical leavening agents were introduced. But instead of focusing on the leavening, the Rabbis just continued to focus on the fermentation of grain. Now it includes derivatives of grain products that can't even be used to leaven! Not everything that ferments can be used as a leaven! So this video discusses how bread was originally leavened, the various ways to currently leaven and why we should revisit the guidelines of determining what is Chametz.
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