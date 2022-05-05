X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The Other [CB]s Are Following The Fed, Right On Schedule

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The Other [CB]s Are Following The Fed, Right On Schedule
Manufacturing jobs are terrible, employers are thinking about laying off, the economy is headed into a recession, the other parts of the world are already experiencing this. Fed raising rates will hurt the housing industry and more. The blame game has begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the www,x22report.com site.
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