Dr. Wolf Talks About the Shocking Discoveries Made in the Pfizer Vaccine Investigation

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04/18/2022 Dr. Naomi Wolff said congressmen and lawyers across the country are trying to force Pfizer through the courts to reveal all vaccine-related documents. Based on what have been discovered by the investigation so far, Pfizer and the FDA already knew in August 2021 that the vaccine program is a failed clinical trial, and the vaccine was ineffective and harmful. But they still rolled out the vaccines, and even pushed all children to be vaccinated with vaccines that they knew clearly are harmful to them.