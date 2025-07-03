BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Peter Thiel Unveils U.S. 'Social Credit Score System' to Eradicate 'Non-Compliant' Citizens
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
316 followers
Follow
364 views • 1 day ago

They told you it was a conspiracy. They said the World Economic Forum was losing power. But behind the scenes, the machinery never stopped.

Now, the social credit score system they've long fantasized about is no longer theory, it's code. It's policy. And it's coming.

Peter Thiel, yes that Peter Thiel, once seen as a tech renegade, is now a WEF Trojan horse in the White House. His company, Palantir, built to surveil, to profile, and to punish, is laying the infrastructure brick by digital brick.



Tags: Peter Thiel, social credit score, WEF, Depopulation, Democide, AI, Palantir, World Economic Forum, antichrist, conspiracy, tech renegade, WEF Trojan horse, Trojan horse, White House, surveil, profile, digital brick

