Ep. 2918a - The [DS]/[CB] Fell Right Into The Trap, How Do You Expose The Government Debt?

X22 Financial Report Ep. 2918a - Nov 6, 2022
The [DS]/[CB] Fell Right Into The Trap, How Do You Expose The Government Debt?
During an energy crisis, Biden announces that he will be shutting down coal plants in the US, which means massive amount of job losses. The patriots are show the people the true [CB] economy and what it means to have a debt country.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
