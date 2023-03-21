https://gettr.com/post/p2c38xtbb29
It has been an injustice! There is a persecution!
The federal prosecutor admitted that they have made a lot of contact with the CCP!
Immediately return Miles Guo to freedom!
这是一种不公正！这是一种迫害！
联邦政府检察官亲口承认与中共政府接触！
立刻还郭文贵先生自由！
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.