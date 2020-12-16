© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#3 of 7 - Peter by-passes death. True story. Yes you can avoid the grim reaper when he comes knocking.
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
35 views • December 16, 2020
Peter goes over a real life experience and proves how he knew his death was eminent. He provides the copies of his Air tickets so he could step aside a disaster that brought a city to its knees in an earthquake.
Peter's Lettrology is the study of how the brain is programmed to take you through life and strangely enough, you are attuned to the frequencies of Nature and this new knowledge is Mind Blowing - and it REAL.
Peter's Lettrology is the study of how the brain is programmed to take you through life and strangely enough, you are attuned to the frequencies of Nature and this new knowledge is Mind Blowing - and it REAL.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.