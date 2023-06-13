https://gettr.com/post/p2jk56783ce

6/12/2023 【Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast】Nicole: The Guo Act of 2023, introduced by Congressman George Santos, will stop American politicians and professional career bureaucrats from acting on behalf of the CCP. It is these US officials compromised by the CCP that do not represent us, the people, but the CCP.

#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





6/12/2023 【妮可做客韦恩·杜普里秀的节目】妮可：桑托斯议员提出的《2023年郭法案》将阻止如乔治·黑根巴森之流的美国政客和联邦政府的专业官僚为中共的利益行事。这些被中共拿下的的美国官员并不代表我们人民，而代表的是中国共产党！

#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



