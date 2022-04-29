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Will the Devil go to Heaven?
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50 views • April 29, 2022
James clearly shows us that even the devil Himself believes in God, and that Jesusis the Son of God. He has more "faith" than some people in the world. But do you think he'll go to heaven? Obviously not, so why do you think that same faith "that Jesus is the Son of God" will get YOU into heaven? The difference is we NEED to obey Jesus in order to get to heaven?
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