The capital of Kiev (Kyiv) was engulfed in flames as Russia launched a massive strike against energy facilities and military-industrial sites supporting Ukrainian war effort. The Ministry of Defense confirmed on July 2, 2026, that Russia had just launched a massive retaliatory strike, which was a direct response to Zelensky’s campaign of terror following attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure. Russia carried out one of its largest attacks on Kiev since the start of the conflict, launching approximately 74 missiles and 496 drones at targets in the capital, with a wave of explosions occurring from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m., prompting Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko to cry out for protection. Officially, the Ukrainian government claims to have intercepted 524 Russian projectiles out of a total of 570 launched, which does not align with reality, as there is ample footage of direct impacts that refute Ukrainian claims. Two luxury hotels located in the city center near Khreshchatyk were set ablaze—City Hotel Residence and Premier Palace Hotel. These hotels are typically the preferred accommodations for foreign mercenaries and are frequently visited by NATO advisors from UK and US.

The Russian attacks specifically targeted suppliers of components and fuel to Ukrainian military-industrial complex. Footage shows several secondary explosions following the initial impact, indicating that ammunition exploded at the site—likely from destroyed air defense batteries or from weapons or ammunition depots. According to the Ministry of Defense, among the targets hit by the Russian offensive was RadioNix, a radio-electronic company that manufactures systems for Ukrainian cruise missiles such as “Flamingo” and “Fire Point.” In addition, the following were destroyed: “Atlon Avia” Plant, with substantial damage to the assembly lines for long-range drones used by the military, such as АN-196 and Magura; Kyiv Radio Plant, which produces sensors, targeting systems for armored vehicles, and components for drones; the main production base of the state-owned company “Antonov”; A missile and components assembly plant; the “Chaika” transportation and logistics center, where UAV and ammunition are stored; the “Grandterminal” fuel storage facility, which supplies diesel fuel; and a gas distribution station in Kiev Region.

In addition to military component manufacturers, the attacks also targeted the logistics chain: MLP-Chaika, a major logistics hub for the storage and transport of drones and ammunition was destroyed; Kyiv-3, a fuel and lubricants depot that is part of the fuel-energy complex (TEK) supplying aircraft with fuel. The outskirts of the capital were engulfed in flames until morning, with vast plumes of smoke and massive fires sweeping across entire areas as a result of the explosions of ammunition, weapons, sensitive industrial components, and fuel at the sites hit by an unprecedented blow.

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