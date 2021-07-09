© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BOMBSHELL! VAERS 2063 Record Breaking NEW Deaths this week! 07/09/2021
Follow
1
Share
Report
300 views • July 09, 2021
VAERS just broke 9,000 DEATHS!
Just a quick summary how the engineers are stuffing deaths under the "Foreign" territory and hiding the age the the victims! Deep dive to follow, stay tuned...
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Albert’s Affiliations and other publications:
https://principia-scientific.com/why-psi-is-proposed-as-a-cic/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
Just a quick summary how the engineers are stuffing deaths under the "Foreign" territory and hiding the age the the victims! Deep dive to follow, stay tuned...
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.byethost3.com/
Follow: @WelcomeTheEagle88
Join my new Facebook and MeWe VAERS resource pages: https://mewe.com/group/6057eeb26d66d37efd2d8e44
Follow me on:
Bitchute, Lbry, BrandNewTube, Vimeo, GAB, MINDS, MeWe, Minds, Twitter, Brighteon, 153News.net:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HEpBeuAz9n9P/
https://vimeo.com/511795894
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/vaers-data-up-to-2-4-2021-focus-of-fetal-demise-and-death_TcRFC6A3cG3XPn2.html
https://lbry.tv/@Welcometheeagle88:4/VAERS-data-up-to-2_4_2021---Focus-of-Fetal-Demise-and-Death:b
https://mewe.com/i/albertbenavides
https://gab.com/Welcometheeagle
https://www.minds.com/welcometheeagle88/
https://twitter.com/aba_3000
https://www.brighteon.com/9bb3a457-221b-43e5-a655-6c45da67e0af
http://153news.net/watch_video.php?v=H91M28UD1KXY
Please support me with one time donations or purchase of select dashboards:
Venmo: @Albert-Benavides-1
PayPal: BENAVIDEZ18
CashApp: $AlbertBenavides
Contact me at ProtonMail:
[email protected]
Albert’s Affiliations and other publications:
https://principia-scientific.com/why-psi-is-proposed-as-a-cic/
https://www.lifehakx.com/contributors
https://theexceptionalconservativeshow.com/tecntv-com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.