Donald Trump: China Owes the World Trillions and Trillions of Dollars and They Have To Pay

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6/26/2021 Donald Trump: The virus came from a Chinese lab. China owes the world and the United States trillions and trillions of dollars and they have to pay. And reports are coming out that hydroxychloroquine actually works. I was right about the virus origin and hydroxychloroquine.