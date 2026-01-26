Date: Jan. 26, 2026. Lesson: 16-2026. Title: The Question No One Can Answer

Proverbs 20:7–9 highlights the blessing that flows from integrity and the sobering limits of human righteousness. The just man walks in uprightness, leaving a legacy of blessing for his children. Yet the passage ends with a penetrating question: who can truly say they have cleansed their own heart or stand free from sin? In today’s Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart explore how integrity shapes generations, why moral self-confidence is misplaced, and how these verses quietly point beyond human virtue to the need for God’s cleansing grace.

Lesson 16-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





